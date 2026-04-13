RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RPM International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised RPM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

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RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.21. 66,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,824. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.28. RPM International has a one year low of $92.92 and a one year high of $129.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 3,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $379,576.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,866.88. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $1,534,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPM International by 21.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of RPM International by 5.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

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RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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