Contrasting Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Oaktree Specialty Lending”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $1.26 billion 0.78 $81.39 million $0.89 13.35 Oaktree Specialty Lending $316.80 million 3.31 $33.92 million $0.36 33.09

Analyst Ratings

Pagaya Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pagaya Technologies and Oaktree Specialty Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 9 1 2.92 Oaktree Specialty Lending 1 5 0 0 1.83

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $33.11, suggesting a potential upside of 178.71%. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 5.74, suggesting that its stock price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies 6.25% 44.24% 15.58% Oaktree Specialty Lending 10.58% 9.75% 4.70%

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Oaktree Specialty Lending on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering. The firm also seeks investment in media, advertising sectors, software, IT services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, real estate management and development, chemicals, machinery, and internet and direct marketing retail sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies. The firm invest in companies having enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.