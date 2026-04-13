Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $805.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $820.00 to $805.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $860.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.72.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Price Performance
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.38, for a total transaction of $560,581.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,742.30. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total transaction of $366,571.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,952.54. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,414 shares of company stock worth $102,659,925 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: WSJ says Meta is poised to overtake Google as the largest digital-ad player thanks to new ad products and AI-driven ad improvements, which supports revenue upside for META. Meta Expected to Unseat Google as World’s Largest Digital-Ad Player
- Positive Sentiment: Meta extended a multi-year platform support and enterprise agreement with Unity, strengthening its VR/AR ecosystem and long-term metaverse/ads monetization pathways. Unity and Meta Extends Multi-Year Platform Support and Enterprise Agreement
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes the rollout of Muse Spark (Meta’s new AI model) and related AI investments — a tangible product catalyst that helped spark recent share gains by improving product monetization and competitive positioning. Meta Platforms Finally Releases Muse Spark. Is the AI Model Worth the Wait?
- Positive Sentiment: Meta expanded a billion-dollar compute contract with CoreWeave, signaling growing demand for cloud capacity to run Meta’s AI models — this supports scalability of AI initiatives and revenue leverage. CoreWeave (CRWV) Bags Billion-Dollar Deals, Climbs 24%
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports describe Meta building photorealistic, AI-driven likenesses (including an AI likeness of Zuckerberg) — interesting for product engagement but raises user/brand questions rather than immediate revenue impact. Meta Developing AI Likeness of CEO Mark Zuckerberg
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and investor debate pieces (Bull vs. Bear, “cheapest Magnificent Seven”) highlight Meta’s AI flywheel potential but flag high discretionary spending — a mixed read for valuation. Bull vs. Bear: Is Meta Platforms a Buy or Sell? The Cheapest “Magnificent Seven” Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Just Got Even Cheaper
- Neutral Sentiment: A social-media/tech culture piece about an alleged Meta engineer quitting and comments from Chamath underline rising tech-job anxiety; this is sentiment-oriented rather than fundamental. Facebook ‘Engineer’ Says He’s ‘Done With Tech’ — Chamath Palihapitiya Says High Pay No Longer Means Real Security
- Neutral Sentiment: Some how-to content (buying FB ad accounts) and market chatter pieces have limited direct investor impact but reflect third‑party activity on the platform. 5 Best places to Buy Facebook Ads Accounts: Your Step-by-Step Guide
- Negative Sentiment: The Philippines regulator ordered Meta to tighten measures against “panic‑inducing” fake news amid energy concerns — an enforcement action that raises compliance costs and reputational risk in a large market. Philippines Orders Meta to Tighten Measures Against ‘Panic-Inducing’ Fake News Philippines Orders Meta to Tighten Measures Against ‘Panic-Inducing’ Fake News (WSJ)
- Negative Sentiment: State-level enforcement: the Pennsylvania attorney general warned about investment scams on Meta’s platforms, highlighting ongoing platform-misuse issues that could prompt regulatory scrutiny and moderation costs. Pennsylvania attorney general warns of investment scams on Meta platforms
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst moves: Wolfe Research and KeyCorp trimmed price targets (to $800 and $760), a near-term negative signal for sentiment and analyst-driven flows. Wolfe Research Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $800.00 KeyCorp Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $760.00
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and regulatory overhang persists: reporting highlights past damages awards and ongoing legal risks that continue to cloud valuation despite product gains. Meta Heads To Appeal Court Over $25,000 Damages Awarded To Falana Meta stock cheap despite AI-led rally, but legal overhang still clouds outlook
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
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