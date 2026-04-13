Marti Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marti Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter.

Marti Technologies Price Performance

Marti Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 28,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,801. Marti Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

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Further Reading

Marti Technologies Inc is a mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti’s offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure.

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