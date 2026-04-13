Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGBL. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,838,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,488,000 after purchasing an additional 791,376 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,843,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,009,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,198,000 after buying an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGBL opened at $35.80 on Monday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

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