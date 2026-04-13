Halma (LON:HLMA) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital Group

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Halma from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,980 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,737.50.

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Halma Trading Down 0.1%

HLMA opened at GBX 4,153 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,848.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,648.38. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,554 and a one year high of GBX 4,223.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 55.32 EPS for the quarter. Halma had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halma will post 90.5626134 EPS for the current year.

Halma Company Profile

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Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

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