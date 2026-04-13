World Investment Advisors Acquires 24,530 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:C opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.