Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Decreases By 40.7%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 55,830 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 94,209 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EONGY. Zacks Research cut shares of E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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E.On Price Performance

E.On stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. E.On has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts expect that E.On will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

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