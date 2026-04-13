Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 1.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $309.75 and last traded at $309.2010. 6,778,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,889,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.36.
Key Visa News
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a strategic partnership with European InsurTech Neat to modernize embedded card insurance and assistance, which can deepen cardholder engagement, improve product stickiness and create cross‑sell opportunities for Visa’s network. Neat and Visa Partner to Modernize Card Insurance and Assistance in Europe
- Positive Sentiment: Visa was named a Platinum cosponsor for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week, reinforcing Visa’s merchant and SMB relationships — a channel that supports transaction volume and card acceptance growth. SBA Announces Visa as Platinum Cosponsor for National Small Business Week 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Several investor pieces flagged Visa as a very safe dividend‑growth name given its “toll‑booth” fee model, high free cash flow and consistent payout growth — messaging that can attract income and quality‑growth investors. Why Visa Is One of the Safest Dividend Growth Stocks to Own
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with American Express and broader analyst commentary reiterate Visa’s scalable, high‑margin network model versus AmEx’s premium‑lending franchise — useful framing for investors assessing growth vs. margin tradeoffs. Better Warren Buffett Stock: American Express vs. Visa
- Neutral Sentiment: The Zacks analyst blog and other coverage highlight competitive dynamics with Mastercard and fintechs (AI, tokenization, stablecoins) — signaling ongoing technology and competitive investments rather than an immediate earnings shock. The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Mastercard, Visa and American Express
- Negative Sentiment: Research on stablecoin settlement suggests new rails and on‑chain settlement are reshaping how transactions clear and settle — a potential long‑term threat to Visa’s interchange economics if alternative settlement layers scale. Investors may price in this structural risk even as current volumes remain strong. Who Really Runs Stablecoin Settlement? A Structural Analysis
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.
Visa Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $561.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.94 and its 200 day moving average is $330.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 867.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,880,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364,762 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
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