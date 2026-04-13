Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 1.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $309.75 and last traded at $309.2010. 6,778,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,889,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.36.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Visa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.94 and its 200 day moving average is $330.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 867.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,880,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364,762 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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