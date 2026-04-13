Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BGIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BGIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,786 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the March 15th total of 10,601 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,660 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BGIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Lcnb Corp owned 0.06% of Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BGIG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 141,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,009. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.60. Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (BGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large cap companies with a reliable dividend stream. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select companies that are perceived to have strong fundamentals BGIG was launched on Sep 15, 2023 and is issued by Bahl & Gaynor.

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