JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 298,319 shares, a growth of 148.9% from the March 15th total of 119,834 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4,153.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,368,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,462,000 after buying an additional 1,336,332 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,256,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,035,000 after buying an additional 996,453 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 15,645.5% during the fourth quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 876,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,371,000 after buying an additional 870,829 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4,731.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 750,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after buying an additional 735,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after buying an additional 702,461 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of JQUA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.78. 506,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.91. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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