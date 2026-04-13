Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 2,225,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,565,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Up 6.6%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

Institutional Trading of Destiny Tech100

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Further Reading

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