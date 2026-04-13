Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.42 and last traded at $132.37. Approximately 65,195,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 50,868,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.06.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.77.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average is $166.28. The company has a market cap of $316.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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