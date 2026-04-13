Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $626.74 and last traded at $617.3670. Approximately 32,349,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 63,829,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $611.07.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Large spikes in call activity tied to Nasdaq products indicate bullish positioning that likely supported QQQ intraday strength; scrutiny over the timing of that activity has emerged, but the immediate effect was upward pressure on QQQ. SPY, QQQ Call Volumes Spiked Minutes Before Tariff Pause Announcement

Large spikes in call activity tied to Nasdaq products indicate bullish positioning that likely supported QQQ intraday strength; scrutiny over the timing of that activity has emerged, but the immediate effect was upward pressure on QQQ. Positive Sentiment: Discussion on Bloomberg’s ETF IQ highlights growth and competition in the $20T ETF industry — product innovation and flows into ETF leaders can be supportive for large, liquid funds like Invesco QQQ. Inside the $20T ETF Industry, ‘QQQ’ Competition Heats Up | ETF IQ 4/13/2026

Discussion on Bloomberg’s ETF IQ highlights growth and competition in the $20T ETF industry — product innovation and flows into ETF leaders can be supportive for large, liquid funds like Invesco QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and earnings-season commentary (themes for earnings, productivity and technical analysis) creates mixed catalysts — these could amplify moves in either direction as major QQQ components report. 6 Themes For Earning Season

Macro and earnings-season commentary (themes for earnings, productivity and technical analysis) creates mixed catalysts — these could amplify moves in either direction as major QQQ components report. Neutral Sentiment: QQQ is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day simple moving averages, a technical plus, but today’s volume is roughly half the average — price strength on lighter volume can signal lower conviction. (Background market data)

QQQ is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day simple moving averages, a technical plus, but today’s volume is roughly half the average — price strength on lighter volume can signal lower conviction. (Background market data) Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk around a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has rattled tech and the Nasdaq, creating downward pressure and volatility for QQQ holdings exposed to global trade and energy-price shocks. The Biggest Things Driving the Nasdaq Lower Today: Iran Blockade Rattles Tech

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $599.35 and a 200-day moving average of $609.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

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PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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