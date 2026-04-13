Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY) Short Interest Down 42.8% in March

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 909 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 1,590 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VSHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.68. 2,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $22.08.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF
The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in high yield debt securities from US and emerging market issuers, while targeting a portfolio duration of one to three years. VSHY was launched on Dec 5, 2016 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.
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