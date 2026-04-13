Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY) Short Interest Down 42.8% in March

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 909 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 1,590 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.68. 2,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

(Get Free Report)

The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in high yield debt securities from US and emerging market issuers, while targeting a portfolio duration of one to three years. VSHY was launched on Dec 5, 2016 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

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