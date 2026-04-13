Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 316,731 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 556,938 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,910 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 26.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ GSUN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,432. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

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Golden Sun Health Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GSUN) is a health and wellness company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of nutritional supplements, functional beverages, personal care and skincare products. The company designs its product portfolio to address the growing consumer demand for health-oriented solutions, drawing on botanical extracts and proprietary formulations to support overall well-being, beauty and vitality.

Operating primarily through vertically integrated production facilities, Golden Sun Health Technology Group oversees the research and development, quality control and packaging of its offerings.

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