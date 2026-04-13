PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,528 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the March 15th total of 927 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,871 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPZ. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 534.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,087.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,134.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

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PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

Shares of TIPZ stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $53.41. 41,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,732. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39.

About PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged index comprised of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements.

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