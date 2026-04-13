AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,901 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 22,703 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,104 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAFL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. 35,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAFL. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF by 8,003.6% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 81,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80,036 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,952,000.

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Company Profile

The AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (TAFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 7 to 14 years. TAFL was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

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