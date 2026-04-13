NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.93 and last traded at $92.3320. Approximately 6,106,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,623,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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