ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) Short Interest Down 66.4% in March

ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,533 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 40,251 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Trading Down 2.4%

UPW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,887. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

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ProShares Ultra Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0682 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Utilities

About ProShares Ultra Utilities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

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