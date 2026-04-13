Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $37.9690. Approximately 12,596,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 23,033,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a yield of 723.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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