Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 51,307,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 91,531,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONDS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

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Ondas Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Ondas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Ondas by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Company Profile

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Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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