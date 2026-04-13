iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,430 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the March 15th total of 11,091 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ILCG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.20. 68,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,070. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.90 and a 12-month high of $109.22.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 168,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.