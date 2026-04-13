Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 29,612,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 36,782,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

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Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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