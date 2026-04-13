Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 29,612,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 36,782,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.
Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer
Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Supermicro announced compact, energy‑efficient edge AI systems (AMD EPYC 4005) aimed at retail, manufacturing, healthcare and enterprise edge deployments — a product push that can expand addressable market and recurring server bookings. Supermicro Introduces Compact, Energy‑Efficient Systems to Accelerate Adoption of Intelligent Edge AI
- Positive Sentiment: Recent AI server product launches (including the Gold Series AI servers) have driven investor enthusiasm and earlier share jumps, supporting revenue upside if enterprise/AI demand remains robust. Super Micro (SMCI) Stock Surges 9% on Gold Series AI Server Launch
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target (to $25 from $33) and flagged near‑term headwinds despite a positive long‑term AI/server outlook — a technical analyst action that tempers sentiment but is not a ratings downgrade to sell. Super Micro Computer (SMCI): A Powerful AI Trend… But Something Is Clouding The Near‑Term Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning valuation and asking if the stock should be reassessed after earlier short‑seller reports keeps volatility elevated; this creates trading opportunities but also uncertainty for longer‑term holders. Is It Time To Reassess Super Micro Computer (SMCI) After The Hindenburg Short Seller Report
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and investor‑rights groups (Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Shareholders Foundation) have filed/advertised a securities class action and are seeking lead plaintiffs with a May 26, 2026 deadline — litigation alleging misstatements and export‑related issues could lead to settlements, fines or management liability, raising downside risk and legal costs. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Highlights Class Action Against Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
- Negative Sentiment: Additional investor alerts and law‑firm notices (Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Shareholders Foundation) repeat allegations including possible illegal export enabling by executives — overlapping suits increase legal exposure and can weigh on institutional sentiment and liquidity. SMCI Investor Alert: Super Micro Computer Securities Fraud Lawsuit – Levi & Korsinsky
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile media/TV mentions (e.g., Jim Cramer listing SMCI among stocks to sell) amplify perception risk and can pressure retail flows and short‑term volatility. Jim Cramer Was Right About Not Buying Super Micro’s (SMCI) Shares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.
Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.
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