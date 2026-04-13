ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,913 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the March 15th total of 7,352 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,929 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.54% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Stock Performance
Shares of SMDD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. 9,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,648. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.
ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Cuts Dividend
ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.
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