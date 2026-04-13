Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) & KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Critical Contrast

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and KORU Medical Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $12.94 million 0.14 -$5.97 million ($6,047.91) 0.00 KORU Medical Systems $41.13 million 4.92 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -72.33

Profitability

KORU Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -48.85% N/A -59.99% KORU Medical Systems -6.41% -15.90% -9.77%

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Healthcare Triangle and KORU Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 1 0 0 0 1.00 KORU Medical Systems 1 1 4 0 2.50

KORU Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.77%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Healthcare Triangle on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

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Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company’s software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. is a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About KORU Medical Systems

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KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

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