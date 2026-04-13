Comparing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) and Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) and Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 5.58, indicating that its share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Screw Works has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Federal Screw Works”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $540,000.00 158.29 -$390.70 million ($1.84) -0.19 Federal Screw Works $97.55 million 0.12 $1.62 million $0.71 11.97

Federal Screw Works has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Screw Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Federal Screw Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -72,891.05% -655.26% -78.37% Federal Screw Works 0.99% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Federal Screw Works, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 1 1 1 0 2.00 Federal Screw Works 0 0 0 0 0.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,355.18%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Federal Screw Works.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Federal Screw Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Screw Works beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About Federal Screw Works

(Get Free Report)

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry. It also provides close tolerance machined products that are used in transmission valves, ball joints, steering gear bulkhead assemblies, torque converter hubs, and piston pins; and engineered nut products comprising prevailing torque nuts, free spinning nuts, slotted nuts, nut retainer assemblies, and nut washer assemblies to the automotive industry. In addition, the company offers cold form tooling products, which include assemblies, sleeves, dies, and punches; and complex cold formed parts, such as tie rod housings, valve lifter bodies, and suspension components. Federal Screw Works was founded in 1917 and is based in Romulus, Michigan.

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