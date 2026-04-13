Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIKE (NKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NIKE (NYSE: NKE):

4/13/2026 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2026 – NIKE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from $90.00.

4/10/2026 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from $60.00.

4/6/2026 – NIKE was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

4/6/2026 – NIKE was downgraded by CICC Research from “outperform” to “market perform”. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from $69.00.

4/2/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by China Renaissance from $74.60 to $50.30. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – NIKE was downgraded by DA Davidson from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from $72.00.

4/2/2026 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank AG.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $69.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Williams Trading from $80.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $35.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $69.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down from $76.00.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from $73.00.

3/27/2026 – NIKE was given a new $69.00 price target by Evercore Inc.

3/25/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – NIKE had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/11/2026 – NIKE was upgraded by Barclays PLC from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up from $64.00.

3/5/2026 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/5/2026 – NIKE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.61%.

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Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,893.48. The trade was a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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