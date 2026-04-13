SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,142,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 5,692,002 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,213,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPIB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,608,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,957. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $34.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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