Cytokinetics Highlights MYQORZO Launch Progress, Teases 2026 Phase 3 Readout at Needham Conference

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) executives outlined early commercialization efforts for MYQORZO and previewed several upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones during a fireside chat at Needham’s 25th Annual Healthcare Conference.

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Serge Belanger, a senior analyst at Needham & Company, moderated the discussion with Fady I. Malik, executive vice president of research and development, and Andrew Callos, the company’s chief commercial officer. Management characterized 2026 as a pivotal year, marked by the U.S. launch of MYQORZO and a pending Phase 3 data readout in non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (NHCM).

MYQORZO approvals and launch priorities

Malik said MYQORZO, Cytokinetics’ first approved product, received FDA approval at the end of 2025, along with approval in China at the end of 2025 and a European Commission decision in February 2026. He noted that Cytokinetics has launched MYQORZO in the United States and is preparing for a European rollout, while partner Sanofi is moving forward with a launch in China.

Callos described the company’s commercial positioning around efficacy and titration flexibility. He said Cytokinetics’ market research led it to emphasize “rapid onset of effect” and a dosing approach that allows titration as early as two weeks and “every two weeks,” with flexibility to titrate within a two- to eight-week window. He also highlighted that in the company’s clinical trial experience, it saw “no symptoms of heart failure or heart failure hospitalization associated with EF lowering,” and said the company is communicating safety and operational considerations including REMS monitoring, dosing, and “lack of drug-to-drug interaction.”

On launch execution, Callos said Cytokinetics has “over 125” U.S. field sales colleagues focused on both market access and demand generation. He described a two-phase approach:

Phase I: focus on approximately 750 “velocity” prescribers who account for roughly 80% of the current market, targeting “greater than 50%” new-to-brand prescription (NBRx) share for new patients added in 2026.

focus on approximately 750 “velocity” prescribers who account for roughly 80% of the current market, targeting “greater than 50%” new-to-brand prescription (NBRx) share for new patients added in 2026. Phase II: expand breadth by calling on around 11,000 cardiologists, most of whom have never written a prescription in the category, with an expectation that evidence from MAPLE and future guideline updates could help accelerate broader adoption.

Callos said the company is seeing some early expansion beyond the initial prescriber base in its first quarter and plans to share additional metrics on its earnings call. He noted that, as of the company’s prior earnings call (held a few weeks into product availability), Cytokinetics had reported “a little over 700 REMS-certified HCPs,” and said that number has since “grown significantly.” He added that across internal launch metrics—such as patients and time to paid dispense—the company has been “at or above” internal expectations for the first quarter.

Reimbursement outlook and bridge programs

Callos said the market is primarily Medicare, estimating “over 60%” of patients, with commercial insurance representing about 30%. In Medicare, he said Cytokinetics is “nearly at comparable access” to CAMZYOS and that most Medicare access currently runs through “medical exception,” with reimbursement “very successfully” achieved to date. He said the company expects Medicare parity with CAMZYOS “this quarter.”

On the commercial side, Callos said access is expected to “ramp more slowly,” citing plan-by-plan decisions and “new-to-market blocks” while payers review clinical details. He said Cytokinetics expects comparable commercial access to CAMZYOS by the fourth quarter of 2026. To support patients during coverage build-out, Callos described a bridge program offering up to 12 months of free drug for commercially insured patients who lack access, and up to two months free for Medicare patients while reviews are underway. He added there has been “a little bit of friction point” commercially that has slowed the launch “but not meaningfully.”

Asked whether the CAMZYOS launch is a useful comparator, Callos said Cytokinetics continues to view MYQORZO’s trajectory as expected to be “at or better than” the first-year launch performance of BMS, despite being second to market.

MAPLE data and potential guideline implications

Callos said Cytokinetics has submitted MAPLE data to support a label update, and he expects MAPLE to influence payer utilization management—potentially reducing step-therapy requirements—rather than displacing beta blockers as first-line therapy. He said the company’s “base case” is for a label update by the fourth quarter of 2026 and guideline updates in 2027.

Malik said U.S. guidelines are typically driven by published data and do not extrapolate beyond it, adding that MAPLE is an “important contribution” because it directly compares standard of care performance with aficamten. He said the company hopes the data elevates cardiac myosin inhibitors from “the last line of therapy” toward being considered “on par with first-line therapy.”

Upcoming ACACIA-HCM readout and other pipeline programs

Belanger and Malik discussed the upcoming Phase 3 ACACIA-HCM readout in NHCM. Malik reaffirmed guidance for a second-quarter readout but said it “won’t be tomorrow.” He described key differences between obstructive HCM (OHCM), where a gradient serves as a biomarker of disease severity, and NHCM, where there is no gradient and patient selection relies more on symptoms, biomarkers such as NT-proBNP, and echocardiographic assessment. Malik said Cytokinetics uses trained HCM experts to visually assess echocardiograms to ensure appropriate trial qualification.

Malik said Cytokinetics’ confidence in ACACIA is supported by its development work in NHCM, including Phase 2 experience that informed dosing strategy. He described NHCM dosing as focused on a “maximum tolerated dose” approach, since there is no gradient to guide dosing adjustments. Malik said Phase 2 results showed no treatment interruptions, improvement in symptoms and functional class, favorable biomarker responses, and improved echocardiographic parameters of cardiac relaxation. He also cited open-label extension data in which patients have been followed for more than two years, with many achieving NYHA Class I.

He said ACACIA’s co-primary endpoints are KCCQ and peak VO2, with alpha split evenly (0.025 each) and some alpha recycling. Malik said the company powered the study for a five-point KCCQ change versus placebo and a 1.0 change in peak VO2, while noting statistically significant differences could potentially be achieved at lower effect sizes. He emphasized that regulatory standards are not established because “there’s no drug that’s ever been approved in non-obstructive HCM,” and said any approval discussion would rely on the “totality of the evidence,” including secondary endpoints such as NYHA class and other exercise performance measures and biomarkers.

Beyond HCM, Malik said the Phase 3 COMET-HF trial of omecamtiv in heart failure is progressing, with sites open across the U.S., Canada, and Europe and plans to open China “shortly.” He said the company expects to better project timelines later in 2026, noting COMET-HF is event-driven. Malik also discussed ulacamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a distinct binding site near the regulatory light chain of myosin. He said Cytokinetics is enrolling AMBER-HFpEF, a “modest dose-finding” study in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), with a hope for preliminary results by year-end, though timing of disclosure is not finalized.

Europe rollout, MFN questions, and cash position

Callos said Cytokinetics expects to launch MYQORZO in Germany in the second quarter of 2026, followed by “one or two other markets” by year-end, with launches across major Western European markets expected in 2027. He estimated there are “a little over 100,000” symptomatic obstructive HCM patients eligible for CMI treatment across the European markets where Cytokinetics plans to commercialize. He also said pricing in Europe is expected to be roughly 15% to 20% of U.S. levels, and that Europe could represent about 15% of the company’s peak market opportunity when combined with the U.S. peak. Callos said the company is building its footprint in an “efficient” way, hiring local commercial and medical personnel as reimbursement is secured in each country.

Asked about potential effects of MFN policy proposals, Callos said the company is monitoring the situation but is “not changing” its launch plans. He said any impact would likely not occur until 2028 based on thresholds, and characterized the potential gross-to-net effect as “single-digit,” assuming the proposal remains as currently understood.

On financial positioning, Malik said Cytokinetics has “over a billion dollars” in cash and cash equivalents, and additional access to capital including through loans available from its Royalty Pharma deal. He said the company is focused on executing its U.S. expansion, launching in Europe, and advancing its pipeline, with COMET-HF described as the most “proximal value creator” among pipeline programs.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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