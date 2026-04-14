Darling Ingredients (DAR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

4/10/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2026 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/14/2026 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/17/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Darling Ingredients was given a new $64.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/13/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,222,470.20. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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