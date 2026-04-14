Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Trading Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 911.50 and last traded at GBX 938.50. 1,907,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,472,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,012.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 900 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 750 to GBX 1,000 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,171.67.

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Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.67. The firm has a market cap of £970.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,097.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,152.07.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines’ emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

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