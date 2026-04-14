MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,213 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 15,996 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:MNDO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.09. 28,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,860. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.56.

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MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 13.38%.The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 273,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised MIND C.T.I. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

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MIND C.T.I. Ltd. is a provider of operations support systems (OSS) and network automation solutions for telecommunications service providers and cable operators. The company’s product portfolio includes service fulfillment, inventory and resource management, trouble ticketing, network monitoring, mediation, revenue assurance and analytics modules. By integrating these modules through a unified platform, MIND C.T.I. enables service providers to streamline service activation, reduce manual intervention, improve network visibility and drive operational efficiencies.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, MIND C.T.I.

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