iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 51 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 272 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:LDRH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.
About iShares iBonds 1-5 Year High Yield and Income Ladder ETF
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