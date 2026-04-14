OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Short Interest Down 44.2% in March

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,657 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 17,320 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $36.48. 18,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

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Institutional Trading of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 88,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

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