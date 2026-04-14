Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 56,613 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 103,519 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,055 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE:VTN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,627. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.
Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Invt Ny
Inv Vk Invt Ny Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.
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