Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG) Declines By 44.8%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2026

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMGGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 621 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 1,126 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $24.73 during midday trading on Monday. 2,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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