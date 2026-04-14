Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG) Declines By 44.8%

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 621 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 1,126 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $24.73 during midday trading on Monday. 2,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

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SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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