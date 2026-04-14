North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,383 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 14,393 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA QTPI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 9,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,986. North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000.
About North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF
The North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (QTPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation with a focus on tax-advantaged qualified dividend income. The portfolio holds preferred securities, REITs, and other income focused securities. QTPI was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by North Square.
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