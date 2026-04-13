Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Up 99.4% in March

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 972,118 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 487,489 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,483,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 155.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Cyber Security

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Hub Cyber Security in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Hub Cyber Security during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Cyber Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Cyber Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Cyber Security alerts:

Hub Cyber Security Stock Performance

HUBC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,311,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,299,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Hub Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $66.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Hub Cyber Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hub Cyber Security in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Hub Cyber Security currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hub Cyber Security

About Hub Cyber Security

(Get Free Report)

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.