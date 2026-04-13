IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Update

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,410,136 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the March 15th total of 698,280 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,075,542 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

IceCure Medical Stock Up 4.4%

ICCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 362,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.52. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

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IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 221.04% and a negative net margin of 445.61%.The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded IceCure Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IceCure Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IceCure Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

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IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) is a clinical-stage medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of proprietary cryoablation systems for the treatment of tumors and other pathological tissues. The company’s core technology employs a unique liquid-nitrogen-based platform to deliver rapid cooling through fine-gauge cryoprobes, enabling precise and minimally invasive tissue ablation under imaging guidance. IceCure’s lead product, ProSense, is designed to offer a single-probe approach that can be deployed in an outpatient setting, reducing procedure time and patient recovery periods.

Originally founded in Israel, IceCure Medical obtained its first CE mark for the treatment of benign breast tumors and fibroadenomas in 2017.

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