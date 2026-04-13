Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,150 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the March 15th total of 2,429 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,764 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Intelligent Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Intelligent Group Price Performance

INTJ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,529. Intelligent Group has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 27.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intelligent Group ( NASDAQ:INTJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intelligent Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intelligent Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Intelligent Group Company Profile

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Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

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