Credo Technology Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 29,633 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average daily volume of 23,300 call options.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy and $175 price target, arguing Credo is underappreciated as an AI-infrastructure play and signaling material upside from current levels. Read More.

Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy and $175 price target, arguing Credo is underappreciated as an AI-infrastructure play and signaling material upside from current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics to accelerate its move into silicon photonics and next‑generation optical connectivity — a strategic step that expands its product mix and addressable market for AI/data‑center interconnects. Read More.

Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics to accelerate its move into silicon photonics and next‑generation optical connectivity — a strategic step that expands its product mix and addressable market for AI/data‑center interconnects. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High-volume call buying: unusually large options activity was reported (≈29,633 calls), a near‑term bullish indicator that likely amplified today’s move.

High-volume call buying: unusually large options activity was reported (≈29,633 calls), a near‑term bullish indicator that likely amplified today’s move. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst/commentary pieces are framing Credo as an underappreciated AI exposure with strong growth; coverage notes point to >50% revenue growth potential and attractive forward multiples if AI demand persists. Read More.

Multiple analyst/commentary pieces are framing Credo as an underappreciated AI exposure with strong growth; coverage notes point to >50% revenue growth potential and attractive forward multiples if AI demand persists. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups (Seeking Alpha, AmericanBankingNews) are highlighting both the buy thesis and the valuation questions — useful for background but reiterate mixed investor views on optics vs. copper risk and valuation multiples. Read More.

Market writeups (Seeking Alpha, AmericanBankingNews) are highlighting both the buy thesis and the valuation questions — useful for background but reiterate mixed investor views on optics vs. copper risk and valuation multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing peers and broader metrics was published (AmericanBankingNews), offering context but not new catalysts. Read More.

Coverage comparing peers and broader metrics was published (AmericanBankingNews), offering context but not new catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing industry debate — whether copper-based solutions will be supplanted by optics in AI data centers — remains an execution/market‑share risk for Credo despite near-term tailwinds; long-term adoption of silicon photonics is not guaranteed. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $623,816.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,450.95. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $322,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,610,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,817,877.05. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 391,119 shares of company stock worth $46,493,731 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $14.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.36. 10,069,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,825. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $213.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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