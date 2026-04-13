Insider Selling: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 610,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,432.50. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Mccathron also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $129,300.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $145,700.00.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIPO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.58. 83,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hippo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hippo from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hippo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hippo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hippo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Hippo by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

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Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo’s policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

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