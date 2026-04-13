iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Short Interest Down 61.2% in March

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,904 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 7,485 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PABD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898. The firm has a market cap of $322.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02.

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The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities. PABD was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is issued by BlackRock.

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