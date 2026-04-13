iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Short Interest Down 61.2% in March

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,904 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 7,485 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PABD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898. The firm has a market cap of $322.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02.
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