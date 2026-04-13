Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 48.8% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 151 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 295 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192. The company has a market cap of $89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $97.96 and a one year high of $117.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.2082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

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PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States consumer staples companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

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