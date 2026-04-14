Short Interest in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG) Increases By 61.0%

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,179 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 2,596 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,695 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

RYLG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (RYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Russell 2000 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that holds Russell 2000 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of value of the portfolio. RYLG was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

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