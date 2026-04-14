FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:RSDE) Short Interest Up 127.2% in March

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:RSDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,865 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the March 15th total of 1,701 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.6%

RSDE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. 29,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,394. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

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Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:RSDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,388,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 1.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 74.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December (RSDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price return of RSP ETF up to a predetermined upside cap while providing a buffer against the first 10% losses over a one-year period. RSDE was launched on Dec 20, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

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