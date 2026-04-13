Short Interest in Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI) Rises By 100.2%

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 104,734 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the March 15th total of 52,311 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Huachen AI Parking Management Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Trading Up 22.9%

About Huachen AI Parking Management Technology

HCAI stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,724. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $318.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

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Huachen AI Parking Management Technology is a China-based technology company specializing in intelligent parking solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, machine vision and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s core offering integrates real-time data collection with advanced analytics to automate the detection, guidance and enforcement of parking spaces in both urban and commercial settings. By combining AI-driven video analytics with sensor networks, Huachen AI delivers enhanced operational efficiency and accurate occupancy monitoring for parking lot operators and end users.

The company’s product suite includes license plate recognition cameras, smart parking sensors, automated payment kiosks and a cloud-based management platform.

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