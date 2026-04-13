UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,712,129.54 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $3,712,129.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,325,265 shares in the company, valued at $19,756,733.15. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $3,662,100.84.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $3,872,221.38.

On Monday, April 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $3,732,141.02.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $3,692,118.06.

On Friday, March 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $3,492,003.26.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $3,552,037.70.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $3,552,037.70.

On Monday, March 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $3,722,135.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $3,602,066.40.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $3,732,141.02.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,391,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.93. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.12 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on UWM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.40 price target on UWM in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $92,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of UWM by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of UWM by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UWM by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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