Head-To-Head Analysis: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) vs. SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -95.27% -38.41% -29.00% SuperCom 15.53% 34.06% 17.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and SuperCom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $33.91 million 4.16 -$32.31 million ($1.50) -4.25 SuperCom $27.64 million 0.90 $660,000.00 $0.79 10.77

SuperCom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Digimarc and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 1 0 1 0 2.00 SuperCom 1 0 0 0 1.00

Digimarc presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.74%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than SuperCom.

Risk and Volatility

Digimarc has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of SuperCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digimarc beats SuperCom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

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Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About SuperCom

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SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

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